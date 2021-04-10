Oakridge Nursery hosts “Dig into Spring” event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last year many people turned to gardening while stuck at home due to the pandemic and Oakridge Nursery hopes that they return to the hobby.

“Our dig into spring event right kind of kicks of the spring season and the planting season,” Daemon Coughlin, the co-owner of Oakridge Nursery.

Oakridge Nursery did witness more people pick up gardening in our area.

“Last year I think we saw a huge increase of people gardening for the first time,” Coughlin said.

“I do really like nature and I think being huddled up inside all winter made me want to look at what I can bring inside my house, clean the air and lift the spirits,” Bethany O’Neil said, a beginning gardener.

The hope is that these first-time gardeners will continue on with the hobby this season.

“It’s fun to see that stuff grow, see it change, and we hope to see them year after year and hopefully we catch a gardener for life,” Coughlin said.

