O’Gorman Overpowers Fargo South

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - O’Gorman’s Reece Arbogast worked five shutout innings, allowing just two hits while striking out eight, and his Knight teammates built an 8-0 lead to help him pick up an 8-3 victory over Fargo South (North Dakota) at Augustana’s Ronken Field on Friday night in prep baseball action.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

