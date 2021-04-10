Advertisement

O’Gorman Overpowers Fargo South

Knights defeat visiting North Dakota team 8-3
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - O’Gorman’s Reece Arbogast worked five shutout innings, allowing just two hits while striking out eight, and his Knight teammates built an 8-0 lead to help him pick up an 8-3 victory over Fargo South (North Dakota) at Augustana’s Ronken Field on Friday night in prep baseball action.

