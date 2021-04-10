One More Mild Day Before Cooler Temperatures Arrive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We had yet another wild week in terms of weather. Monday featured record heat with temperatures in the 80s to near 90, then some severe thunderstorms Monday evening. Midweek featured some much needed rain and cooler temperatures, then we dried out but stayed mainly cloudy Friday. Saturday was much nicer and a touch warmer, but that will be changing as we head into next week.

TONIGHT: Skies remain clear to partly cloudy as a weak wedge of high pressure sits to our far north. Winds will be breezy during the evening out of the N and NNW at 10-25 mph, but will become light and variable to calm overnight. Lows drop down into the 20s to low 30s, so a little cool, but this is around average for this time of the year.

SUNDAY: An area of low pressure will track towards the southeast with a trailing cold front. Areas east will see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky, while areas north and west will see some more clouds and a chance of a few scattered light rain showers. Winds begin light and variable but will become breezy out of the NW to WNW at 10-20 mph with winds sustained at 20-30 mph towards central and western South Dakota. Highs top out in the 50s and 60s with the warmer temperatures east.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The cold front pushes through Sunday evening, so skies become partly to mostly cloudy areawide. Scattered showers will continue throughout the night and there’s a chance of some snow and wintry mix showers across northeast South Dakota late Sunday night into Monday morning. Winds will be breezy out of the WNW to NW at 10-25 mph with lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

MONDAY: It’ll be a mostly cloudy, cool and windy day with a chance of a few scattered rain, snow or wintry mix showers, especially early in the day across northeastern South Dakota. Winds will be out of the WNW to NW at 20-30 mph with higher gusts, which could prompt a WIND ADVISORY being issued. Highs only top out in the 40s with lows in the 20s to near 30.

TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: I’m expecting a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky Tuesday and Wednesday with cloudier skies Thursday and Friday. Models show a chance of some rain showers Thursday into Friday, which will be welcoming considering we are still in a drought. Some light snow showers could mix in along and west of the James River Thursday and Friday mornings. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the 40s and 50s with lows in the 20s and 30s.

NEXT WEEKEND AND BEYOND: The cloud cover will hang tough into next weekend with a slight chance of a few showers Saturday. Sunday into the following week, we should see a little more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will remain in the 40s to lower 50s Saturday, but everyone should return to the 50s with some 60s Sunday into the following week. The latest CPC 8-14 day outlook, which runs from April 18-24, indicates a chance of cooler than average temperatures and a chance of below average precipitation.

