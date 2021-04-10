Advertisement

Red Hot SDSU Softball Team Set For First Home Games In Two Years

Jacks return to Brookings on top of Summit League and 23-4 overall
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State’s softball team is having an historic season and this weekend, for the first time in two years, home fans in Brookings will get to see them play.

Playing entirely on the road the Jackrabbits are 23-4 on the year, currently in the midst of a ten-game win streak, and are on top of the Summit League with an 8-0 record. They also lead the Summit in almost every offensive, defensive and pitching statistic.

Their doubleheaders with Omaha tomorrow and Sunday represent their first home games in two years due to last season being cancelled in March by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As you can imagine, the Jacks are eager to play in the friendly confines of Brookings. As if that weren’t enough, the Jackrabbit Softball Stadium looks completely different than it did back in 2019. SDSU’s home field has gotten a major face lift with renovations that include a new scoreboard, dugout, fencing and outfield bleachers.

Their home opening doubleheader with Omaha starts tomorrow at noon.

