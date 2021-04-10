South Dakota reports 238 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 238 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Saturday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 119,705, 115,346 of which are considered recovered by the department of health. Active cases decreased to 2,413.

The state’s death toll remains at 1,946.

According to the South Dakota of Health, 50% of the state population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 194,232 South Dakotans have received both shots needed for full immunization from the Pfizer of Moderna vaccines. 14,253 South Dakotans have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A small decrease in current hospitalizations was also reported by the state. Currently, 102 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, 7,116 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized.

