USD’s Stanley Umude Transferring To Arkansas

Two-Time First Team All-Summit Selection With Coyotes
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stanley Umude will be wearing a different shade of red during the next college basketball season.

The former South Dakota star announced via Twitter that he is transferring to the University of Arkansas.

After barely playing as a freshman, Umude took off in his final three years in Vermillion, finishing with more than 1400 career points and twice earning first team All-Summit League honors. Last year was his best season, averaging a career high 20 points and 7 rebounds per game.

Arkansas is coming off an appearance in the Elite 8 and is led by former Rapid City Thriller coach Eric Musselman.

Umude can play immediately and has one year of eligibility left.

