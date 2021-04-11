Below Average Temperatures This Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We had a rather pleasant spring-like day Saturday with lots of sunshine and temperatures slightly above average for early to mid-April with most areas getting into the 60s with 50s east of I-29. That will be going away for the foreseeable future as a cooler weather pattern settles in.

TONIGHT: A cold front will sweep through the area, bringing with it a chance of some scattered light rain showers. Skies remain partly cloudy otherwise, but an upper-level feature will keep the chance of showers across northeastern South Dakota throughout the night. Some snow is expected to mix in overnight as well. Winds will be breezy out of the WNW at 10-25 mph with higher gusts. Lows fall back into the 30s.

MONDAY: The chance for light rain, snow and wintry mix showers will continue across northern and northeastern South Dakota throughout the day. To the south, we’ll start the day with sunshine but clouds increase into the afternoon. Winds remain gusty as well out of the WNW to NW at 15-30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph. Highs will only be in the 40s to near 50. Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy Monday night with a slight chance of the wintry mix showers lingering across northeastern South Dakota. Winds remain breezy as well with lows in the 20s to near 30.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: Cloud cover will remain rather stubborn, but we should see a partially sunny sky overall. Clouds increase Wednesday night as the next system approaches from the southwest. Winds remain gusty Tuesday, but should calm a bit into Wednesday. It’ll remain cool with highs in the 40s to near 50 and lows in the 20s to near 30.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: While the system looks to remain to our south for now, we’ll see a chance of showers to round out the week. The Sioux Falls and Aberdeen areas should stay dry during the day Thursday but everyone will see chances of rain Thursday night through Friday night. Some snow could mix in Thursday night into Friday morning across northern and western South Dakota. Highs top out in the mid 40s to low 50s with lows in the 30s.

NEXT WEEKEND AND BEYOND: A few showers may linger for part of the day Saturday, but most of next weekend is looking pleasant with a decent amount of sunshine. The drier weather looks to continue into the following week. Highs are in the upper 40s to mid 50s Saturday, but should rebound into the 50s and 60s heading into the following week. The latest CPC 8-14 day outlook, which runs from April 19-25, indicates temperatures near to slightly below average with a good chance of drier than average conditions.

