Advertisement

Half of South Dakota’s population has received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

A vaccine being administered to a patient.
A vaccine being administered to a patient.(WVIR)
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Half of South Dakota’s population age 16 and over has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials opened vaccine eligibility to anyone over age 16 on Monday.

Nearly 300,000 in total have received at least a single dose of the vaccine, and about 70% of those people have completed their vaccinations.

However, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon warns that there has been a 75% jump in COVID-19 infections among people in their 20s over the last six weeks. The state reported 2,413 people with active infections, including 238 new cases.

There are 102 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls man and woman are drug and abuse charges after police say they were found passed...
Police: Two found passed out in car with 2-year-old
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
25-year-old Corey James Bucklin, 27-year-old Casey Miles German, 26-year-old Alliah Jane...
Sioux Falls Police seize meth, marijuana after reported drug deal
Last year, many high school proms were canceled due to the pandemic. This year, the dance will...
Prom will go on for some South Dakota School districts
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent rioters storm the Capitol, in...
‘Clear the Capitol,’ Pence pleaded, timeline of riot shows

Latest News

PBR in Sioux Falls
PBR comes to Sioux Falls with full capacity indoor crowd
South Dakota Professor shares experience with Prince Philip
South Dakota professor shares experience with Prince Philip
SDSU Softball wins two in doubleheader versus Omaha
SDSU Softball wins two in doubleheader versus Omaha
Oakridge Nursery hosts “Dig into Spring” event
Oakridge Nursery hosts “Dig into Spring” event