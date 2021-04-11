Advertisement

Lawsuit: Virginia police threatened Army officer during traffic stop

In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he was sprayed with an agent by Windsor police after a traffic stop on Dec. 20, 2020, in Windsor, Va. Nazario, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which he says the officers drew their guns and pointed them at him as he was dressed in uniform. Caron Nazario says his constitutional rights were violated by the traffic stop in the town of Windsor in December.(Source: Windsor Police via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A second lieutenant in the U.S. Army is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which the officers drew their guns, pointed them at him and used a slang term to suggest he was facing execution.

Footage shows Caron Nazario had his hands in the air as he told the armed officers, “I’m honestly afraid to get out.”

One of the officers responded, “Yeah, you should be!” He then pepper-sprayed Nazario, who is Black and Latino.

An officer said Nazario’s SUV had tinted windows, didn’t have a rear license plate and had been “eluding police.”

Nazario’s attorney says his client was trying to stop in a well-lit area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Corey James Bucklin, 27-year-old Casey Miles German, 26-year-old Alliah Jane...
Sioux Falls Police seize meth, marijuana after reported drug deal
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
A Sioux Falls man and woman are drug and abuse charges after police say they were found passed...
Police: Two found passed out in car with 2-year-old
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Summer country concert series coming to Lake Okoboji
FILE - In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip arrives for a...
Philip, defined by role of husband to British queen, dies

Latest News

PBR in Sioux Falls
PBR comes to Sioux Falls with full capacity indoor crowd
South Dakota Professor shares experience with Prince Philip
South Dakota professor shares experience with Prince Philip
SDSU Softball wins two in doubleheader versus Omaha
SDSU Softball wins two in doubleheader versus Omaha
A York County sheriff vehicle drives onto the property where multiple people, including a...
Coroner: 6th person dead following South Carolina shooting