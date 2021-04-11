PBR comes to Sioux Falls with full capacity indoor crowd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Professional bull riders from across the world have come to Sioux Falls for the weekend, for the “First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard Invitational.”

The event is happening throughout the weekend at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Friday night saw the first-time PBR and the Premier Center had a full capacity crowd since the start of the pandemic, which was a welcome sight for the whole PBR team.

“The energy here in round one here in Sioux Falls South Dakota was lively, to say the least,” said Matt West, announcer for PBR. “It was like a big hug from an old friend last night, the energy here is always great, but I think now especially coming back after the pandemic, the first venue we’ve been to that opened up full capacity and I think everybody was ready to cut loose and have a good time.”

During the pandemic, the whole professional bull riding team did what they could to keep everything going and the entertainment coming.

“Last year has been crazy for the world, but we wanted to keep our people working. So, we dove in early and figured out how to live with this disease and live with the danger it presents,” said Sean Gleason, CEO of PBR. “So, it’s been a challenge, but it’s also been very rewarding being able to keep everyone working and keep going up and down the road.”

Everyone involved with PBR knew coming back to a full capacity crowd would be special and was an experience they won’t forget.

“Before the show we all kind of looked at each other, and it was like a big deep breath we all took and like a sigh of relief because we are back to some sense of normalcy. For the first time we have been able to open the doors to a hundred percent capacity,” said West. “It was very receptive the fans were ready they were excited. So, for us to be able to feel that energy it fueled us no matter what happens from this day forward we are going to live off the energy we felt last night.”

The PBR team plans to keep working with local health departments, and city and state officials to continue having full capacity crowds throughout the year.

