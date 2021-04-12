1 new COVID-19 death reported in South Dakota Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials reported one additional COVID-19 death Monday as active cases rose slightly.

The Department of Health also reported 187 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total known case count to 119,892.

Active cases rose by 12 to 2,423. This number has lingered in this area for several several weeks after falling to below 2,000 in February. However, it still remains well below the state’s peak of nearly 20,000 in November.

The latest death was a man in his 60s, officials say. COVID-19 has claimed a total of 1,947 lives in the state.

Current hospitalizations fell by six Monday to 96.

Health officials say 50% of South Dakotans over the age of 16 have received at least one vaccine dose, while 35% are fully vaccinated. This number includes vaccines administered by federal agencies like the IHS and VA.

NOTE: The Department of Health is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers on Sundays. These numbers will be included in Monday case reports going forward.

