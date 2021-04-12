10-digit phone number dialing to soon be required in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dialing “605″ will soon be necessary for all local phone calls made in South Dakota.

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission announced Monday that callers will soon be required to start using 10-digit dialing to make all local phone calls in the state.

The change is part of the Federal Communications Commission’s move to establish 988 as a new three-digit code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. PUC Chairman Chris Nelson called the mandatory switch requiring area codes an “unfortunate byproduct” of the FCC’s efforts.

Officials say the change will be required as early as Oct. 24 and no later than July 15, 2022, depending on your telephone provider. However, the PUC is advising people to start using 10-digit dialing (605 area code + phone number) ahead of the transition to avoid problems later.

In addition to changing your dialing patterns, the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission recommends you take steps to update all contact lists ahead of the upcoming deadlines.

South Dakota is not the only state required to make the change. Officials say nationwide, over 80 area codes in 36 states will be affected to ensure easy connection to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

