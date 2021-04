SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Both Jackrabbit baseball and softball get a walk off win on Sunday. Augustana softball extends their winning streak to seven games against MSU-Mankato, and USF softball loses a pair to Upper Iowa. The NAIA released the 16 team football championships match ups and schedule, set to begin April 17th.

