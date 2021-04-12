Aberdeen police ask for public’s help finding missing woman

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Aberdeen are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who has been reported missing.

Seventy-two-year-old Nancee Bitz was last seen at her Aberdeen residence on April 4.

Police say she is possibly driving a white Mitsubishi Outlander with South Dakota plates 3F3912. No other details have been released.

Anyone with information about Nancee’s whereabouts is asked to call 605-626-7911.

