Aberdeen police ask for public’s help finding missing woman

Nancee Bitz
Nancee Bitz(Submitted by Aberdeen Police Dept.)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Aberdeen are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who has been reported missing.

Seventy-two-year-old Nancee Bitz was last seen at her Aberdeen residence on April 4.

Police say she is possibly driving a white Mitsubishi Outlander with South Dakota plates 3F3912. No other details have been released.

Anyone with information about Nancee’s whereabouts is asked to call 605-626-7911.

