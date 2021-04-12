Augustana softball keeps win streak alive against MSU-Mankato

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana softball looked to keep their five-game win streak alive Sunday against Minnesota State University, Mankato.

While being down 0-1 in the 4th inning third baseman Abby Lien hit a home run to tie the game. A few batters later AU’s Gracey Brink hits another home run to put the Vikings up 2-1.

Augustana would hold on to win game one 3-1 and also win game two 9-3.

