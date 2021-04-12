Advertisement

Augustana softball keeps win streak alive against MSU-Mankato

Augustana softball keeps win streak alive against MSU-Mankato
Augustana softball keeps win streak alive against MSU-Mankato(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana softball looked to keep their five-game win streak alive Sunday against Minnesota State University, Mankato.

While being down 0-1 in the 4th inning third baseman Abby Lien hit a home run to tie the game. A few batters later AU’s Gracey Brink hits another home run to put the Vikings up 2-1.

Augustana would hold on to win game one 3-1 and also win game two 9-3.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls man and woman are drug and abuse charges after police say they were found passed...
Police: Two found passed out in car with 2-year-old
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
25-year-old Corey James Bucklin, 27-year-old Casey Miles German, 26-year-old Alliah Jane...
Sioux Falls Police seize meth, marijuana after reported drug deal
Last year, many high school proms were canceled due to the pandemic. This year, the dance will...
Prom will go on for some South Dakota School districts
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent rioters storm the Capitol, in...
‘Clear the Capitol,’ Pence pleaded, timeline of riot shows

Latest News

SDSU Softball wins two in doubleheader versus Omaha
SDSU Softball takes two in doubleheader versus Omaha
Defeat Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 48-45 to claim second straight title
Minneota Claims Second Consecutive Minnesota State A Championship
Runner-Up At Minnesota AAA State Tournament
Becker Ends Marshall’s Perfect Season In State AAA Championship Game
Jacks play first home games in two years this weekend
Red Hot SDSU Softball Team Set For First Home Games In Two Years