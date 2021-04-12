Advertisement

Brookings voters head to polls Tuesday for municipal election

File photo.
File photo.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Voters in Brookings will have a number of decisions on their plates Tuesday as the city holds a combined city government and school board election.

At the top of the ballot, voters will decide on the city’s next mayor. Current mayor Keith Corbett is not seeking reelection. Jeff Miller, Ope Neimeyer, and Bradley Walker are all in the running for the city government’s top job.

Five candidates are vying for two open seats on the City Council. The candidates include incumbents Nick Wendell and Patty Bacon and challengers Isaiah Crevier, Nate Holden, and Nick Schmeichel.

Voters will also decide on two open seats on the school board as well. Four candidates, including Keli Books, Jacke Johnson, Jade Withers, and incumbent Debra DeBates are vying for those two seats.

The city’s four voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. They are located at Aurora Little Hall, the Brookings Activity Center, Bethel Baptist Church, and Holy Life Tabernacle Church.

More information about the election is available on the city’s website.

