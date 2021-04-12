Cooler and Breezy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It’s going to be breezy as we head through our Monday. Wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph will be possible. A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of northern and central South Dakota until 7 p.m. CDT. We’ll see plenty of sunshine in the south, but increasing cloud cover up north and out west. There’s also a chance we could see a few showers move into northern parts of the region later today.

Tonight, we’ll be mostly cloudy and cool. Lows will drop into the upper 20s for most. We’ll stay breezy for Tuesday with wind gusts in between 30 and 40 mph with highs stuck in the mid to upper 40s. The wind should die down by Wednesday and we should see high temperatures jump back into the 50s.

By the end of this week, we should see quite a bit of cloud cover. There’s a chance we could see a few showers by Friday. Highs will be in the 50s by then. This weekend isn’t looking too bad! We’ll have decreasing cloud cover with highs in the 50s. It looks like highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s by the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.