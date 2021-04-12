Cooler Week Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After a fairly mild weekend, we’re going to be in for a much cooler week for the entirety of the week. The other issue we’ll be dealing with will be breezy conditions which will continue through tonight and then pick back up again for Tuesday.

We’re tracking a chance for some light rain/snow showers in northern South Dakota for Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 30′s north and the lower to mid 40′s to the south. More clouds will stick around for the middle of the week with some peaks of sunshine now and again which will bump our temperatures back up into the mid to upper 40′s.

Cloud cover will build in resulting in overcast conditions for Thursday with highs in the upper 40′s to the lower 50′s. Rainfall will be possible in western South Dakota mainly along the Missouri including in Pierre. Western South Dakota may wind up seeing some more snowfall accumulations by the end of the week out in the Hills specifically. Those chances will continue for Friday as well.

This upcoming weekend will be quite with temperatures rebounding into the lower to mid 50′s Saturday and the upper 50′s to the lower 60′s on Sunday.

