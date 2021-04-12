Denny Sanford Premier Center holding job fair April 15th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As more and more people are becoming vaccinated for COVID-19, many people are excited for things to eventually return to normal.

Those who work for Denny Sanford Premier Center are trying to do their part in bringing some normalcy back to the people of Sioux Falls.

This weekend saw the premier center do something that has not been done since the start of the pandemic. They opened their indoor arena, to a full-capacity crowd.

The energy seen throughout the weekend at the premier center was a welcome sight, after a year with few events, and limited crowds.

The premier center has plans for more events this year.

“We have a lineup coming up we got Toby Keith, we got Little Big Town, we’re just continuing on with a schedule of events and 2022 is going to be even better,” said Ryan McCarthy, Director of Marketing for the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

To put on these events, the Premier Center will be needing a little help.

“Part of gearing up for more events for the fans, we’ve got to staff them, so we have a number of part-time and full-time events we will be hiring for on Thursday of this week and we encourage everyone to bring their resumes in, it will be on the spot job interviews,” said McCarthy.

The job fair will be going on from 10 am to 7 pm April 15, with job openings for many different positions.

Those at the Premier Center say being able to put on more events isn’t just a big deal for the premier center but for the city of Sioux Falls.

“We’re bringing live entertainment back to Sioux Falls and our general manager and assistant general manager are really working hard on working with promoters and bring those shows back in,” said McCarthy. “It’s only going to be great for the City of Sioux Falls and for the area to bring that tourism back to this area and really just get it back to normal, where it was pre-pandemic.”

Safety protocols are in place for both staff members and event attendees. the Premier Center plans to evolve safety measures throughout the year based on CDC recommendations and company needs.

“We’re doing our job and our part to make sure folks are safe and bring them back here,” said McCarthy.

