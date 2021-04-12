Family loses home in fire in Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Yankton Assistant Fire Chief Larry Nickle said the home was fully on fire when crews got there around 4:00 AM Monday. He told WNAX in Yankton five people were inside the house when it caught on fire.

“Occupants woke up to smoke. They’re not sure if their smoke detector woke them up or not. They did have some. The smoke was coming up the stairway already, and they exited through a window at the back of the house that’s probably 2 foot by 2 foot onto another roof. The owner jumped down and was able to find a ladder to get the rest of the family down,” Nickle said.

The family was able to go to a family member’s house, but the Red Cross is assisting them.

“As of right now, everything is completely lost for them,” Nickle said.

No one was injured during the incident. The house was a two-story with an addition on the back of it.

