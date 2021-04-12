Advertisement

Low flood risk expected along Missouri River basin this year

The Missouri River flows a few miles upstream from its confluence with the Mississippi River...
The Missouri River flows a few miles upstream from its confluence with the Mississippi River Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Florissant, Mo. (File photo)(Jeff Roberson | AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Instead of worrying about flooding in the Missouri River basin this year, drought figures to be a major feature.

Kevin Low, a hydrologist in the Missouri Basin River Forecast Center, says the three-month outlook is warm and dry. That forecast carries into the later summer months.

Dry conditions translate into a very low flood potential across the Basin, Low tells WNAX. Parts of the lower basin in southeast Nebraska and Missouri may see elevated risks during the spring, but Low said that is normal.

Low took part in the Omaha Corps of Engineers virtual spring meeting.

