Montana Tech will study ground at collapsed mine

BLACK HAWK, S.D. - Experts from Montana Technological University will soon begin to analyze the what lies underground in Black Hawk neighborhood where homes have been evacuated because ground over an abandoned mine collapsed.

A law firm representing some of the residents of Hideaway Hills recently announced another possible mine has been discovered besides a surface mine and the collapsed mine. So next month, Montana Tech experts will search for answers.

KOTA-TV reports at least 30 people who lost their homes when the ground collapsed and exposed the abandoned mine have now signed on to a lawsuit seeking compensation from the state who they say failed to reclaim or warn buyers about the mine.

