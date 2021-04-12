Advertisement

Montana Tech will study ground at collapsed mine

A sinkhole caused several Black Hawk homes to be evacuated in 2020 (File photo/KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BLACK HAWK, S.D. - Experts from Montana Technological University will soon begin to analyze the what lies underground in Black Hawk neighborhood where homes have been evacuated because ground over an abandoned mine collapsed.

A law firm representing some of the residents of Hideaway Hills recently announced another possible mine has been discovered besides a surface mine and the collapsed mine. So next month, Montana Tech experts will search for answers.

KOTA-TV reports at least 30 people who lost their homes when the ground collapsed and exposed the abandoned mine have now signed on to a lawsuit seeking compensation from the state who they say failed to reclaim or warn buyers about the mine. 

