One person injured in apartment fire in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Battalion Chief Michael Koopman, the fire started Sunday afternoon at an apartment building on West Bennett Street in Sioux Falls. That’s near the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Russell Street.

The person living inside had already got out of the apartment before firefighters got there. That person had sustained minor injuries. Paramedics treated them, but they were still taken to the hospital to be looked at further.

Firefighters found a small fire in the kitchen area, which was put out in about five minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is reminding people to practice safe cooking techniques and know how to use a fire extinguisher.

