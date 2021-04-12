Advertisement

Police: Sioux Falls business scammed out of $3k worth of Bitcoin

(KOSA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls business was scammed out of $3,600 in the first reported Bitcoin scam in the city, police say.

An employee of a Sioux Falls business received a call from a person claiming to be the regional manager Friday afternoon. Police say the caller instructed the employee to use money from the business to buy $3,600 worth of Bitcoin. Once the employee purchased the Bitcoin and shared the code with the caller, the caller hung up.

Sioux Falls Police say this is the first reported case in Sioux Falls of a scammer asking the victim to buy Bitcoin, rather than gift cards or refillable debit cards.

Police say due to the nature of cryptocurrencies, the money is untraceable.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls man and woman are drug and abuse charges after police say they were found passed...
Police: Two found passed out in car with 2-year-old
Brooklyn Center Police Shooting
Minnesota police fatally shoot man after traffic stop incident
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Food service assaulted by several inmates at South Dakota State Penitentiary
Food service worker assaulted by several inmates at South Dakota State Penitentiary
PBR in Sioux Falls
PBR comes to Sioux Falls with full capacity indoor crowd

Latest News

Indian Taco from Watecha Bowl.
Popular Native American food truck expands with storefront location in Sioux Falls
Watecha Bowl features Native American style dishes in new storefront
Watecha Bowl features Native American style dishes in new storefront
COVID-19 vaccine administered in South Dakota (file photo)
1 new COVID-19 death reported in South Dakota Monday
Avera Medical Minute: Prince of Peace Retirement Community opening up for in-person visitors
Avera Medical Minute: Prince of Peace Retirement Community opening up for in-person visitors