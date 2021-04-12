Police: Sioux Falls business scammed out of $3k worth of Bitcoin

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls business was scammed out of $3,600 in the first reported Bitcoin scam in the city, police say.

An employee of a Sioux Falls business received a call from a person claiming to be the regional manager Friday afternoon. Police say the caller instructed the employee to use money from the business to buy $3,600 worth of Bitcoin. Once the employee purchased the Bitcoin and shared the code with the caller, the caller hung up.

Sioux Falls Police say this is the first reported case in Sioux Falls of a scammer asking the victim to buy Bitcoin, rather than gift cards or refillable debit cards.

Police say due to the nature of cryptocurrencies, the money is untraceable.

