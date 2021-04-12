Popular Native American food truck expands with storefront location in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new Native American restaurant is now open in Sioux Falls.

Watecha Bowl Express had its grand opening April 9.

Owner of Watecha Bowl Lawrence West says he grew up in the kitchen, cooking alongside his mother.

“I’ve been at the stove since I could stand at it and turn it on,” West said. “You just soak up recipes and different things you like, and then you add things you know you like.”

Those skills have translated into his own restaurant, a spot that he says represents him and his heritage.

“Natives are such a big part of South Dakota, and the region, period. It was just high time someone jumped out there and started creating the lane,” West said.

Watecha Bowl began as a food truck about a year ago, quickly becoming a local favorite for its Native American style dishes.

“We tend to keep it traditional but with our own spin on it,” West said.

The name comes from a Native American word that generally means gathering and is associated with food.

“It’s an avenue to open that door, break that barrier, so that we can all sit together, and eat together, and get to know one another,” West said.

Due to high demand, Watecha Bowl needed to expand, leading to a brick-and-mortar location opening up at West Madison Street.

The express location keeps the food truck vibe alive, with no seating inside and just a few tables outside.

West says the process has been a whirlwind but has no plans of slowing down.

“This isn’t where it ends, there’s plenty more coming, Watecha Bowl all across the country,” West said.

Watecha Bowl’s food truck can be found at 10th and Bahnson Avenue beginning May 1, in the Gift and Thrift parking lot.

