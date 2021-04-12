Several South Dakota communities holding municipal elections Tuesday

(Dakota News Now) - A number of cities and towns across South Dakota are holding municipal elections on Tuesday.

The Secretary of State’s office lists April 13 as one of the three date options in which municipalities can hold local elections in 2021. The other two dates are June 8 and June 15.

These elections can be combined with school board votes, according to the Secretary of State. Polls must be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

Some of the communities holding elections on Tuesday include:

Brandon

Brookings

Fort Pierre

Harrisburg

Madison

Yankton

