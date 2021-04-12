Advertisement

Several South Dakota communities holding municipal elections Tuesday

ballot box
ballot box
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(Dakota News Now) - A number of cities and towns across South Dakota are holding municipal elections on Tuesday.

The Secretary of State’s office lists April 13 as one of the three date options in which municipalities can hold local elections in 2021. The other two dates are June 8 and June 15.

These elections can be combined with school board votes, according to the Secretary of State. Polls must be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

Some of the communities holding elections on Tuesday include:

Brandon

Brookings

Fort Pierre

Harrisburg

Madison

Yankton

