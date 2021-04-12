Advertisement

Sioux Falls School District’s Teacher Of The Year discusses cultural diversity

Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ann Robertson is grateful to have won Sioux Fall School District’s Teacher Of The Year award. However, she is viewing it as an opportunity to discuss diversity in schools.

“Wonderful opportunity to speak about Native American families and community in Sioux Falls and the students that I serve,” Robertson said.

Robertson has been teaching Native American studies at Whittier Middle School for nearly 15 years. She believes having an ongoing conversation about diversity is critical.

“To be able to do it in a respectful way, in a way that everyone can have a voice, and that we can all learn from each other,” Robertson said.

Kara Gary and Gwen White are two Native American students that had Robertson as a teacher, and they believe she is very deserving of this award.

“She is just so inspiring and encouraging to do what you love and not to be afraid or ashamed to say what you think,” White said.

“Just having that role model that’s there for you, and just someone to talk about all the hard things going on,” Gary said.

Robertson says that in her time teaching at Whitter, that she has always seen diversity, and she believes South Dakota is continuing in the right direction.

“We’re moving beyond some of the tolerance into real true acceptance and understanding, that I believe is absolutely necessary to get to where we want to go,” Robertson said.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
A Sioux Falls man and woman are drug and abuse charges after police say they were found passed...
Police: Two found passed out in car with 2-year-old
Brooklyn Center Police Shooting
Minnesota police fatally shoot man after traffic stop incident
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun

Latest News

Preventing separation anxiety with your pets as you go back to work
Preventing separation anxiety with your pets as you go back to work
Sioux Falls School District’s Teacher Of The Year discusses cultural diversity
Sioux Falls School District’s Teacher Of The Year discusses cultural diversity
Minnesota COVID-19 outbreak linked to wrestling tournament held in Sioux Falls
Nancee Bitz
Aberdeen police ask for public’s help finding missing woman