Sioux Falls School District’s Teacher Of The Year discusses cultural diversity

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ann Robertson is grateful to have won Sioux Fall School District’s Teacher Of The Year award. However, she is viewing it as an opportunity to discuss diversity in schools.

“Wonderful opportunity to speak about Native American families and community in Sioux Falls and the students that I serve,” Robertson said.

Robertson has been teaching Native American studies at Whittier Middle School for nearly 15 years. She believes having an ongoing conversation about diversity is critical.

“To be able to do it in a respectful way, in a way that everyone can have a voice, and that we can all learn from each other,” Robertson said.

Kara Gary and Gwen White are two Native American students that had Robertson as a teacher, and they believe she is very deserving of this award.

“She is just so inspiring and encouraging to do what you love and not to be afraid or ashamed to say what you think,” White said.

“Just having that role model that’s there for you, and just someone to talk about all the hard things going on,” Gary said.

Robertson says that in her time teaching at Whitter, that she has always seen diversity, and she believes South Dakota is continuing in the right direction.

“We’re moving beyond some of the tolerance into real true acceptance and understanding, that I believe is absolutely necessary to get to where we want to go,” Robertson said.

