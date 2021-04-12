Advertisement

Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a power line that had been knocked down by a tree during a quick-moving storm.(Source: WFTS via CNN)
By WFTS Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFTS) - A 17-year-old girl from Florida died after her car hit a power line brought down by heavy storms.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the teen was driving Sunday in Spring Hill, Florida, when she hit a power line that had been knocked down by a tree during a quick-moving storm.

The teen’s car caught fire on the driver’s side as a result of the collision, and she tried to escape through the passenger side, FHP says.

She ended up stepping on the live power line and died at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2021 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls man and woman are drug and abuse charges after police say they were found passed...
Police: Two found passed out in car with 2-year-old
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
25-year-old Corey James Bucklin, 27-year-old Casey Miles German, 26-year-old Alliah Jane...
Sioux Falls Police seize meth, marijuana after reported drug deal
PBR in Sioux Falls
PBR comes to Sioux Falls with full capacity indoor crowd
Last year, many high school proms were canceled due to the pandemic. This year, the dance will...
Prom will go on for some South Dakota School districts

Latest News

A large crowd gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after an officer-involved shooting that...
Protests erupt after Minnesota police shoot, kill man in traffic stop incident
Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center holding job fair April 15th
Denny Sanford Premier Center Holding job fair April 15th
Denny Sanford Premier Center job fair April 15th
Brooklyn Center Police Shooting
Minnesota police fatally shoot man after traffic stop incident