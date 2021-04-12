USF softball loses a pair at home to Upper Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a win and a loss on Saturday to Winona State, the USF Cougars softball team was back on the diamond Sunday against Upper Iowa.

USF’s Cassie Van Beek got the Cougars on the board early with a home run in the second inning, but from there it was all Upper Iowa as they would score two runs in the 6th inning. Eventually, the Peacocks would pull ahead and hold off USF to win game one 3-2.

Upper Iowa also won game two 0-1.

