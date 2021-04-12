Victim in Box Elder crash identified

BOX ELDER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a single-vehicle crash near Box Elder.

Twenty-seven-year-old Ty Brownotter of Rapid City died in Thursday’s crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say an SUV was driving on a road about a mile west of town when the vehicle crashed and overturned.

Brownotter, who was a passenger in the SUV, died from injuries he received in the crash. The 26-year-old Rapid City woman driving the vehicle and two other male passengers were injured, but are expected to survive.

Charges are pending against the driver, according to the Department of Public Safety. Seat belt use by those involved is still under investigation.

