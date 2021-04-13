1 killed in semi-truck rollover crash near Leola
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEOLA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after a semi-truck crashed and rolled in northeast South Dakota.
The crash happened early Monday morning 14 miles west of Leola, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
Troopers say a 2010 Kenworth semi-truck pulling a trailer was headed east on South Dakota Highway 10 when it went off the road and rolled.
The 38-year-old man driving the truck later died as a result of his injuries at an Aberdeen hospital. Troopers say he was wearing a seat belt.
Authorities have not released the victim’s name. No one else was involved in the crash.
