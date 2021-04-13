1 killed in semi-truck rollover crash near Leola

LEOLA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after a semi-truck crashed and rolled in northeast South Dakota.

The crash happened early Monday morning 14 miles west of Leola, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 2010 Kenworth semi-truck pulling a trailer was headed east on South Dakota Highway 10 when it went off the road and rolled.

The 38-year-old man driving the truck later died as a result of his injuries at an Aberdeen hospital. Troopers say he was wearing a seat belt.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name. No one else was involved in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.