Cooler and Breezy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It is going to be another mostly cloudy and breezy day. Highs will range from the upper 30s in the north to the mid 40s in the south. There’s a chance we could see a few snow showers move into northern South Dakota and western Minnesota, but no accumulation is expected. Wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph will be possible again today.

We’ll keep the clouds around tomorrow and most of the wind. Gusts between 25 and 30 will be possible for most. Despite the mostly cloudy conditions, we should warm up a few degrees and see some places get back into the upper 40s. The end of the week is looking pretty cloudy. Highs will get back in the 50s but we do have a chance of shower Friday.

Conditions should improve over the weekend. The sun will start to come back out Saturday and by Sunday, highs will be back in the upper 50s for most with low 60s possible out west. Monday looks even nicer with widespread 60s across the region! Heading into the middle of next week, it does look like we’ll cool back into the mid to upper 50s for highs.

