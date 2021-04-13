Advertisement

Cooler and Breezy

Snow Showers up North
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It is going to be another mostly cloudy and breezy day. Highs will range from the upper 30s in the north to the mid 40s in the south. There’s a chance we could see a few snow showers move into northern South Dakota and western Minnesota, but no accumulation is expected. Wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph will be possible again today.

We’ll keep the clouds around tomorrow and most of the wind. Gusts between 25 and 30 will be possible for most. Despite the mostly cloudy conditions, we should warm up a few degrees and see some places get back into the upper 40s. The end of the week is looking pretty cloudy. Highs will get back in the 50s but we do have a chance of shower Friday.

Conditions should improve over the weekend. The sun will start to come back out Saturday and by Sunday, highs will be back in the upper 50s for most with low 60s possible out west. Monday looks even nicer with widespread 60s across the region! Heading into the middle of next week, it does look like we’ll cool back into the mid to upper 50s for highs.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
10-digit phone number dialing to soon be required in South Dakota
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say
Nancee Bitz
Aberdeen police ask for public’s help finding missing woman
Police: Sioux Falls business scammed out of $3k worth of Bitcoin

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Cooler Week Ahead
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Below Average Temperatures This Week
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
One More Mild Day Before Cooler Temperatures Arrive
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Nice Saturday on the Way