Dell Rapids parents rally in support for teachers

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The changes and challenges this last year brought has definitely worn many people down, especially our teachers.

That’s why a group of parents decided to demonstrate in support of teachers before the Dell Rapids School District board meeting this evening.

About a dozen parents came to show their support for the teachers before the 7 p.m. meeting tonight.

They said they wanted to show teachers that they recognize how hard the last year has been because of the pandemic.

The demonstration tonight aims to appreciate how crucial they have been to their children’s futures.

“The teachers have done a lot and really have gone above and beyond and I... we don’t want anything to be overlooked and everyone to really rally behind the people who have supported our children this entire year,” said Katy Hendrickson, a Dell Rapids parent.

“Still being able to teach kids at a high level even though a kid might be gone for two weeks and then they get back and have to get them caught up while taking care of everyone else in the classroom and everyone achieving at a high level. It’s unbelievable what they’ve been able to do,” said another Dell Rapids parent, Joe Matzke.

Overall, the parents are hoping their presence will show an acknowledgment toward the many obstacles teachers have faced throughout the last year.

