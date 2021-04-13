First Premier Bank opens new headquarters in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new fixture in the downtown Sioux Falls area is open for business.

First Premier Bank opened its new headquarters at 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue. The five-story, 77-thousand square foot building will hold about 135 employees with the capacity expected to grow by about 25%.

First Premier Bank has been operating in Sioux Falls for 35 years and officials say it was time to re-invest in the city.

“It’s a modern facility. We’re just excited to invite our customers in for the first day today. I think it’s just a warm, welcoming environment with lots of natural light for our employees,” said First Premier Bank President Dave Rozenboom.

First Premier Bank is hoping to use its new space to host community events in the future.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.