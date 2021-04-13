Advertisement

Fundraising push for first South Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Minnehaha County

Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The goal is $2.2 million dollars in the next two years.

The 60-acre plot of land in northeastern Sioux Falls that will serve as the first South Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Minnehaha county broke ground in late 2019.

It will serve veterans throughout the state with spaces for over 28,000 burials.

More than $825,000 has already been raised for the cemetery, but organizers say the COVID-19 pandemic hampered their fundraising efforts.

Information on donating can be found here: https://www.sdcommunityfoundation.org/giving/support-an-existing-fund/south-dakota-state-veterans-cemetery-fund

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Yankton senior has a love of music
