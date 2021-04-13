Advertisement

Juhnke will be a key to success for USD Volleyball team at NCAA Tournament

Coyote has been a Sophomore Sensation
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Elizabeth Juhnke was literally born into volleyball.

“My dad played at IPFW. My mom played at Ohio State and then transferred to IPFW and that’s where they met. I had grown up my whole life being at my dad’s tournaments, being in the gym and in convention centers all the time. They just show me how to be confident in myself, be confident in who I am, and just play my game.” USD Sophomore Elizabeth Juhnke says.

Finding another volleyball family at South Dakota is what brought the Lakeville, Minnesota native to Vermillion. “This team, the atmosphere, our crowd, it is something that I am so, so grateful for. And this group of girls, we are so incredibly close,” Elizabeth says.

“We knew she was a special player and beyond that we knew she was a special person. And I think she has been one that has, obviously, helped elevate this program. Help take us to that next level,” USD Head Coach Leanne Williamson says.

It showed immediately in 2019 with Elizabeth winning Summit League Freshman of the Year honors. “Stay high, swing high, swing hard. I’m not a player who loves to tip because I love to swing hard and see how hard I can hit it! I don’t know, just the love for the game, and my passion, really shows from my parents as well,” Juhnke says.

That family lesson would serve Juhnke well in this year’s Summit League Tournament where she racked up 44 kills to win Tournament MVP honors, leading the Coyotes to the championship and berth in the NCAA Tournament. “This is a goal that we’ve set for ourselves and to achieve that goal is super exciting. I’m speachless to say the least,” Juhnke says.

With several years remaining, Elizabeth hopes to make this a regular family trip.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
10-digit phone number dialing to soon be required in South Dakota
A Sioux Falls man and woman are drug and abuse charges after police say they were found passed...
Police: Two found passed out in car with 2-year-old
Brooklyn Center Police Shooting
Minnesota police fatally shoot man after traffic stop incident
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Sioux Falls native Walker Duehr is first SD player to sign with an NHL team
Sioux Falls native Walker Duehr signs with Calgary Flames
Sioux Falls native Walker Duehr is first SD player to sign with an NHL team
Sioux Falls native Walker Duehr is first SD hockey player to sign with NHL team
SDSU's Lenox is Summit League Player of Week as part of Lethal Jacks Lineup
The Jackrabbit Softball team is a tough out all the way through the lineup
USD's Juhnke has her Coyotes in NCAA Volleyball Tournament
Athlete of the Week Juhnke has her USD volleyball team in NCAA Tournament