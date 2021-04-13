LIVE: FBI, Yankton police provide update on 1992 cold case

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Yankton Police Department are holding a joint press conference Tuesday morning to discuss a nearly 30-year-old cold case.

The agencies will discuss the death of 19-year-old Tammy Haas in September of 1992, according to a release from the FBI.

Watch the news conference here.

