Noem sends letter to Biden advocating for fireworks at Mount Rushmore

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem is renewing her push to have fireworks at Mount Rushmore for this year’s Independence Day celebration.

The Republican governor sent a letter to President Joe Biden Tuesday advocating for fireworks at the national memorial.

“This year, as we mark our independence from [COVID-19], Mount Rushmore would be the perfect place for a national celebration and fireworks show,” the letter said. A press release indicated Noem was referring to President Biden’s message that held up Independence Day as a target for Americans to begin returning to normal.

The National Park Service prohibited fireworks at the memorial throughout the 2010s due to the high risk of wildfire caused by a pine beetle infestation across the Black Hills. But a fireworks show returned on July 4 2020 with much fanfare, including a visit from President Donald Trump.

Earlier this year, Noem’s office asked the National Park Service to again allow fireworks at Mount Rushmore this year. However, the service announced last month they are not permitting fireworks in 2021, citing risks to the park itself, health risks for employees and visitors, and opposition from tribal communities.

Noem’s letter asked the Biden administration to uphold the Memorandum of Agreement between State of South Dakota and the National Park Service, which was signed under the Trump administration.

