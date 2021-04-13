Remaining Much Cooler

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The cooler temperatures are going to be sticking around for not only the rest of the day today but also throughout the rest of the week. Cloud cover will be sticking around as well which will lead to some light precipitation chances. Due to the colder temperatures, we’ll see some light snow mainly in northern South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 40′s the rest of the week with more cloud cover than sunshine. By the end of the week, we’re tracking more chances for a rain/snow mix mainly along and west of the Missouri. We’ll begin the weekend with highs in the lower 50′s and cloud cover slowly will clear through the day on Saturday. Sunday we’ll see more sunshine and that will help boost our highs into the mid to upper 50′s to near 60 degrees.

A cold front is poised to move through on Monday which will drop our highs by around 10 to 15 degrees and lead to a chance of a rain/snow mix. That will basically be our only chances for precipitation as dry air sticks around throughout next week. High temperatures will slowly rebound by the mid to end of next week. Highs will return to the mid 60′s by next weekend!

