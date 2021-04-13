Advertisement

Sanford, Avera offering walk-in vaccinations in Sioux Falls

File photo.
File photo.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The region’s two largest health care providers are offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations in Sioux Falls.

Both Sanford and Avera are offering times where South Dakota residents over the age of 16 can get an inoculation without a reservation.

Avera is accepting first-dose walk-ins 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at its vaccination clinic at 3901 W. 59th Street.

Sanford is accepting walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 13 through April 15 at its vaccination center inside the Sanford Imagenetics center on W. 22nd Street. Officials say walk-in hours in future weeks may vary depending on the number of doses available. In addition, individuals can receive their second dose of the vaccine from Sanford, even if they received the first dose elsewhere, as long as they bring documentation of their first dose.

There is no charge for a COVID-19 vaccination.

Police: Sioux Falls business scammed out of $3k worth of Bitcoin

