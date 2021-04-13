Several major road construction projects underway in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Road construction season in South Dakota has begun, and the city of Sioux Falls has several major projects already underway.

“On these larger projects, we want to kick them off early in the Spring so that we can maximize that construction window,” Sioux Falls Principal Engineer Josh Peterson said.

Some, like the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Russell Street, aim at maintenance. Others, such as 69th Street and Sycamore Avenue, are in preparation for expansion.

“That southeast corner of town is seeing a lot of explosive growth lately, and it works better if we get out ahead of that so that as homes are built, and businesses are built, the infrastructure is there to support that traffic,” Peterson said.

Peterson says the city has planned for another full season.

“It’s going to be a busy year for us, you’re going to see work all across town,” Peterson said.

And while you may dread dealing with the orange cones and flashing signs, it’s saving taxpayers dollars in the end.

“It’s always more cost-effective to get out and do preventative maintenance than it is to wait until it has to be completely reconstructed,” Peterson said.

So to avoid frustration, Peterson suggests steering clear of the construction zones.

“If you can find an alternate route around construction that’s probably the best for you,” Peterson said. “But, if you need to come through the construction, we just ask that you take a little extra time, leave a little early, so that you can drive a little slower and be safe through our work zones.”

For the latest updates on road construction in Sioux Falls, click here.

To report potholes, click here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.