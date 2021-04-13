Sioux Falls native Walker Duehr signs with Calgary Flames

MANKATO, MN (Dakota News Now) -Sioux Falls native Walker Duehr was pretty bummed last Thursday night when his Mankato team lost 5-4 in semi-finals of the the Frozen Four. But hours later, things got much better in a hurry. He got a call from the Calgary Flames to sign an N-H-L contract.

As a result, he’s become the first South Dakota native to sign a contract to play for an N-H-L team. Walker grew up playing hockey with his older brother Wyatt and cousin Zeb Knutson who was a standout for the Stampede.

And it was always his dream to play in the National Hockey League. We had Walker on Calling All Sports today and I asked him how it felt to be the first hockey player from this state to receive such an offer. Here’s what he said, ”Yeah it’s pretty cool. If you had told myself that when I was a young kid growing up in Sioux Falls I don’t know if I would have believed you. I definitely would have told you it was a dream if mine but yeah, growing up in Sioux Falls it was amazing but to have that honor and to be able to be recognized with that title next to my name it’s amazing.”

Walker might be headed to Calgary as soon as tomorrow from Mankato where he was testing today. That’s where he will suit up for their American Hockey League team which is normally in Stockton, CA. Needless to say he’s pretty excited for this opportunity... and we’re excited for him!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.