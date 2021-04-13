Advertisement

Sioux Falls native Walker Duehr signs with Calgary Flames

Duehr is first South Dakotan to sign NHL contract
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:42 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, MN (Dakota News Now) -Sioux Falls native Walker Duehr was pretty bummed last Thursday night when his Mankato team lost 5-4 in semi-finals of the the Frozen Four. But hours later, things got much better in a hurry. He got a call from the Calgary Flames to sign an N-H-L contract.

As a result, he’s become the first South Dakota native to sign a contract to play for an N-H-L team. Walker grew up playing hockey with his older brother Wyatt and cousin Zeb Knutson who was a standout for the Stampede.

And it was always his dream to play in the National Hockey League. We had Walker on Calling All Sports today and I asked him how it felt to be the first hockey player from this state to receive such an offer. Here’s what he said, ”Yeah it’s pretty cool. If you had told myself that when I was a young kid growing up in Sioux Falls I don’t know if I would have believed you. I definitely would have told you it was a dream if mine but yeah, growing up in Sioux Falls it was amazing but to have that honor and to be able to be recognized with that title next to my name it’s amazing.”

Walker might be headed to Calgary as soon as tomorrow from Mankato where he was testing today. That’s where he will suit up for their American Hockey League team which is normally in Stockton, CA. Needless to say he’s pretty excited for this opportunity... and we’re excited for him!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
10-digit phone number dialing to soon be required in South Dakota
A Sioux Falls man and woman are drug and abuse charges after police say they were found passed...
Police: Two found passed out in car with 2-year-old
Brooklyn Center Police Shooting
Minnesota police fatally shoot man after traffic stop incident
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Sioux Falls native Walker Duehr is first SD player to sign with an NHL team
Sioux Falls native Walker Duehr is first SD hockey player to sign with NHL team
USD's Juhnke has her Coyotes in NCAA Volleyball Tournament
Juhnke will be a key to success for USD Volleyball team at NCAA Tournament
SDSU's Lenox is Summit League Player of Week as part of Lethal Jacks Lineup
The Jackrabbit Softball team is a tough out all the way through the lineup
USD's Juhnke has her Coyotes in NCAA Volleyball Tournament
Athlete of the Week Juhnke has her USD volleyball team in NCAA Tournament