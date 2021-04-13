Advertisement

South Dakota to pause Johnson & Johnson vaccines following CDC’s guidance

File photo.
File photo.(WIS)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials say the state will pause administering Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine after the federal government raised concerns about potential blood clot issues.

Sec. of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the South Dakota Department of Health will follow the CDC’s and FDA’s recommendations to temporarily halt the vaccine “out of an abundance of caution.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday they were investigating unusual clots that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48; there was one death and all remained under investigation.

“I’d like to stress these events appear to be extremely rare. However COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority,” FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said at a news conference. “We expect it to be a matter of days for this pause.”

Only a small percentage of vaccines administered in South Dakota were produced by Johnson & Johnson. Of the over 500,000 vaccines given to South Dakotans, only 15,743 were Johnson & Johnson doses. Officials say no adverse cases of concern have been identified in the state.

“We remain confident all those who’ve already received the J&J shot have no reason for immediate concern but encourage residents to speak with their medical providers should concerns arise,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
10-digit phone number dialing to soon be required in South Dakota
Nancee Bitz
Aberdeen police ask for public’s help finding missing woman
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say
Police: Sioux Falls business scammed out of $3k worth of Bitcoin

Latest News

Sports Cards
Sports cards & Pokeman show will takes place at Emerald Pines Barn
The event will take place on Sunday, April 25th.
Sports cards & Pokeman show will take place at Emerald Pines Barn
Nancy Haas
LIVE: FBI, Yankton police provide update on 1992 cold case
Intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Russell Street.
Several major road construction projects underway in Sioux Falls