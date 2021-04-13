South Dakota’s total COVID-19 case count surpasses 120,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An additional 262 new COVID-19 cases were reported in South Dakota Tuesday as the state continued making progress in its vaccination efforts.

The new cases brings the state’s total case count to 120,154. The CDC reports South Dakota ranks second in COVID-19 cases per capita since the pandemic began, behind only North Dakota.

There were no new deaths reported, according to the Department of Health. The state’s total remained at 1,947.

Two other coronavirus-tracking metrics - active cases and current hospitalizations - continued to hover in the range they have maintained for the past several weeks. Active cases increased slightly, up 14 to 2,439. The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease rose by 10 to 106.

Vaccine distribution

South Dakota remains among the nation’s leaders in vaccine distribution. The CDC reports 41% of South Dakotans have received at least one shot, the 8th highest rate in the nation. Twenty-eight percent of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, which ranks third among all states. The CDC says 81% of the state’s allotted doses have been used, which ranks around the national average.

Nationwide, 36% of people have received at least one dose while 22% are fully vaccinated. Other states in the region, including North Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa, are all outperforming the national average in both categories.

When adding in federally administered vaccines and factoring only people old enough to be eligible for the vaccine, South Dakota is performing even better. Officials say 50.6% of people over the age of 16 have received at least one dose, while 35.9% are fully vaccinated.

One factor may slow vaccine distribution in the coming days, though. The Department of Health announced Tuesday they are pausing distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following guidance from the CDC over concerns about blood clot issues.

