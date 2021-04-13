The Jackrabbit Softball team is a tough out all the way through the lineup

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Kelsey Lennox had a big weekend as the S-D-S-U softball team kept on rolling.

The junior from Chesterfield, Missouri drove in 14 runs on four home runs and a pair of doubles in the four-game sweep of Omaha.. She homered in both games of Saturday’s doubleheader, hitting a pair of two-run shots in the opener before driving in five more runs on a three-run homer and two-run double in Game 2.

She capped her weekend with a grand slam in the April 11 series finale. This team is pretty scary for opponents with the way they are hitting the ball from the top of the line-up to the bottom, with freshman Emma Osmundson of Sioux Falls leading the way with a .449 average. Krista Wood, SDSU softball coach says, ”Yeah 1 through 9 as a team we are hitting really well. And I think different kids step up in different games, whether it’s our 9 hitter or our 4 hitter or 5 hitter, there’s not a lot of holes in our line-up. We consistently can hit well up and down the line-up.”

Just ask the team that have tried to figure out how to shut down this offense. The Jacks had another big weekend and are now 27-4 on the season. And Kelsey is the 4th different position player to be named Summit League Player of the Week. The team is batting .320 while opponents are hitting .206.

