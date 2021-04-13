Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Yankton senior has a love of music

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week’s Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week is a senior standout with a love of music at Yankton High School.

Music is a big part of Brooke Anderson’s life.

“I don’t know I’ve kind of always loved music. And I think it’s definitely something that I’ve turned to, to help me calm down and relax whenever I’m having a super stressful day,” said Brooke.

The Yankton High School senior started playing the flute in the fifth grade.

“I ended up picking flute because I used to watch Dora all the time. And there’s an episode of Dora where they had Pablo’s magical flute. And the flute-like fell apart and she had to grab all of the pieces,” aid Brooke.

Brooke is also in choir and has the lead in the school musical, all while carrying a 4.1 GPA with a tough load of classes.

“Like right now I’m taking all seven classes, and I’m in five AP classes, so it’s a ton of homework. But I really enjoy it and I honestly love to learn,” said Brooke.

“She’s a great student because she works really hard. She’s committed, she comes in for extra help, she puts in the time and she’s just a good person,” said Yankton teacher Angela Larson.

Brooke wants to major in creative writing in college with a minor in the area of music. She hasn’t decided what school yet.

“So Northwestern University which is up by Evanston in Chicago. I’m also looking at the University of Oklahoma which is in Norman, Oklahoma. And then there’s one called Emerson College and that’s up in Boston, and I also have North Dakota State University. So just kind of all over the place,” said Brooke.

And she’ll be making some sweet sounds, wherever she goes.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Brooke gets a $250 scholarship from the Bon-Homme-Yankton Electric Cooperative, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.