Why is it important for people of all ages to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Everyone 16 and older living in South Dakota is now able to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Three vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson have been given emergency use authorization. Tuesday morning, the FDA and CDC recommended a pause on administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of an abundance of caution. The agencies are investigating reports of six women having blood clots 6 to 13 days after getting the one-dose vaccine.

Dr. Mike Wilde with Sanford Health said this pause is a chance for these reports to be looked at further.

“Frankly what’s going to be done now- and we saw this with the Astrazeneca vaccine as well- is you have a large population that’s getting vaccinated, and we’re seeing some things, and that’s going to happen in a population whether they’re getting vaccinated or not. Blood clots happen. Blood count abnormalities happen. And so the question is, is it due to the vaccine or isn’t it? Or is it just coincidence?” he said Tuesday morning on Dakota News Now.

He is still encouraging people to get a COVID-19 vaccine because it’s the best defense we have against COVID-19. He said it’s also the best thing to protect people from the variants. Doctors don’t know how the variants will act going forward.

Dr. Wilde said even though doctors have a pretty good idea of who COVID-19 affects and how, there have still been surprises. That rings true with people who are considered COVID long-haulers, who are having symptoms past their quarantine. Dr. Wilde made the point that science has proven having COVID is more dangerous than the vaccine itself.

Sanford Health is offering walk-in vaccinations this week. Anyone can go get their first dose at the Sanford Imagenetics Building Tuesday through Thursday from 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM.

