225 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Wednesday

(Dakota news now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 225 new COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 120,379 after surpassing the 120,000 mark on Tuesday. 116,040 of those cases are considered recovered by the department of health. Active cases decreased from Tuesday to 2,391.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 306,642 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 145,368 South Dakotans have received both shots needed for maximum immunization from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. 16,189 South Dakotans have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Sec. of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the South Dakota Department of Health will follow the CDC’s and FDA’s recommendations to temporarily halt the J&J vaccine “out of an abundance of caution.”

MORE: South Dakota to pause Johnson & Johnson vaccines following CDC’s guidance

The South Dakota Department of Health also reported an increase in current and total hospitalizations in the state. Currently, 113 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the coronavirus. Overall, 7,168 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the ongoing pandemic.

The state reported one new death Wednesday. The state’s death toll stands at 1,948.

