Augustana opens on-campus COVID-19 vaccine clinic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augusta University is holding an event to help make getting vaccinated a little easier for students and staff.

This event is the first time any vaccinations have ever been administered on their campus and students were definitely looking forward to taking this next step closer to normalcy.

The onsite COVID-19 vaccine clinic was created through a partnership with Lewis Drug to administer Pfizer’s vaccine for their students, staff and faculty.

“We really wanted to get that first dose for our students as quickly as possible so they have that opportunity to get that second dose before they return home for the summer,” said Susie O’Meara Hernes, COVID-19 Response Coordinator.

“And at this juncture if we can get it in now, we still have plenty of time for that second dose.”

The on-campus clinic is also giving eager nursing students a real-life opportunity to help out.

“I was really excited. I feel like I’ve just been sitting here during the pandemic. I’m like a nursing student, I want to help. So, I signed up for as many slots as I could volunteer for,” said Michaela Udlock, Augustana Nursing student.

Emphasizing the importance of younger populations in campus communities to get vaccinated.

“There have been stories and cases of younger people getting severe cases and I think it’s really important to get them vaccinated just so that we can start going back towards normal but also to prevent those cases too. Like I said, we think we’re invincible but we’re not. Everyone is susceptible to this virus,” said Udlock.

For out-of-state students like Rachel Ochoa, before this opportunity was available, she was unsure when or how she was going to be able to get vaccinated, “I jumped right on it because I know it’s important to keep our community safe and I have grandparents that are older that I’d love to see again after a year and a half.”

The goal is to not only help with peace of mind but also with the overall health and safety of the campus.

“Go out and not have to worry about me giving it to someone or contracting it and getting really sick. That just, in general, gives me hope because that’s just then one step closer to going back to normal. It just is a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Ochoa.

Students will have another chance to receive a vaccine on Wednesday from 10 to noon.

