Avera Medical Minute: 16 and 17 year olds describe why they’re getting the COVID vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With COVID vaccinations now available for 16 and 17-year-olds, many teenagers and their parents are stopping by the Avera vaccination center.

Logan Konrady stopped by after his last class at Roosevelt High School.

“Getting the shot today was normal, like any other shot, nothing wrong with it,” said Konrady.

After a temperature check and some paperwork, the next step for Elizabeth Jones is getting the vaccine.

“Getting the second dose of a vaccine... just excited to finally get it and have some immunity,” said Jones.

The O’Gorman student is not just getting the shot for herself, but for her community.

“Because we’re the group of people that want to keep going out and doing stuff, so we need to be the group of people that are protected and not going to spread it and it just helps contribute to herd immunity, which is going to help get all of us out of this pandemic,” said Jones.

Leroy Dean is relieved to be back in the classroom again this year at Roosevelt High School. After his vaccinations are complete, He’s looking forward to seeing his Grandma again.

“She lives by herself and we really didn’t get to see her for a while so she was pretty lonely for a while,” said Dean.

They’re optimistic and planning for the future.

“Traveling a lot. Florida. Maybe Vegas and the Hills,” said Dean.

“Hanging out with my friends and not having to worry about, ‘Oh did I remember my mask?’ and ‘What are we going to do to be socially distant,’ and ‘Have I already had contact with you?’ And just those kinds of things,” said Jones.

“Going outside a lot more, and seeing more friends,” said Konrady.

Although teens may be known as the age group frequently spreading the virus, each 16 and 17-year-old now has the power to create change.

“You know you just got to do your part,” said Dean.

“It’s just better to get it. So you can get more immunity,” said Konrady.

“The CDC, the FDA will tell you it’s safe. Please come get it,” said Jones.

